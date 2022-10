NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The fire department and ambulance are on the scene after a rollover crash in New Middletown.

The driver was headed westbound on the 10200 block of Struthers Road when she hit a sewer lid and rolled over, according to crews on the scene.

WKBN

The driver and her dog, who was in the vehicle with her, are both expected to be okay.

The road is down to one lane as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning as crews work on removing the vehicle.