YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic is backed up for an accident on I-680 Monday morning.

The accident happened near the 193 exit on I-680. Our reporter on the scene says one lane is blocked going northbound.

According to Youngstown Police, no one was injured in the crash.

First News is on the scene. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Noelle Haynes contributed to this report.