Landscaping work turns into theft arrest in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A credit card was stolen from an 87-year-old woman in Warren after police say one of her landscaping workers took it.

According to a police report, a man doing yard work Monday at a home in the 1000 block of Wood Street brought his girlfriend, later identified as 21-year-old Nina Colbert, with him to help out.

At one point, Colbert went inside the house to use the bathroom, and the elderly woman went outside to talk to the man doing yard work at her house, according to the police report.

When she came back inside, she said she found Colbert sitting in a chair in the living room by her purse. Later, the woman noticed that her credit card was missing, the report stated.

The owner of the landscaping company confronted Coblert about the theft and contacted police.

A search of Colbert’s residence uncovered the woman’s credit card and 17 other credit cards and IDs, police said.

Colbert was charged with receiving stolen property. She was scheduled for arraignment Friday.