CANFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A landscaper from Lake Milton is accused of taking money for a job that he never worked on, according to police.

Robert McDonald, 70, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Tuesday on a theft charge.

The victim in the case contacted police on October 6 and told police that McDonald charged her $36,714.69 with a deposit of $7,500 before he could start on the work. The victim reported writing the check for $7,500 on April 20 and said McDonald cashed it the next day.

Reports said McDonald never showed up, even though he was contacted several times. The victim reported that McDonald then offered her a new price of $49,000, but she couldn’t afford it and told him that she wanted her money back.

McDonald agreed to give the money back, but reports said that he didn’t.

When the victim went to McDonald’s house, he told her to get off his premises.

McDonald’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 10.