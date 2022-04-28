WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Anyone familiar with Columbiana County knows that the southern part made its roots in pottery. The remnants of one plant can still be seen on White Road in Wellsville.

However, one organization is now looking to repurpose the approximately 5 acres that used to be home to the Sterling China Potter Plant.

All that is left now are concrete silos. The land belongs to the volunteer fire department in Wellsville.

The mayor and zoning administrator say the fire department is currently looking at getting the property rezoned from residential to industrial, in the end, hoping to sell it.

“On the auditor’s site, they charge them as a commercial property, but it’s still in a residential district,” said Zoning Administrator Rick Williams.

“I’d say it was the early 1900s when they built it, and they didn’t really start zoning here until ’95, so they never changed that ordinance down there to rezone it.”

Now the process begins, and the fire department has to meet with the Planning Commission, create some legislation and have a zoning map made. Then, it has to meet with property owners that surround the plot and hold a public meeting. After that, it will go before to Village Council.

“It’s about a six- to nine-week process,” Williams said.



The Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department couldn’t be reached for comment.