Land Bank donates thousands toward historic building restoration in Lisbon

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A nearly 200-year-old building in Lisbon is on its way to being restored.

The Columbiana County Land Bank has awarded the Lisbon Landmark Foundation with a $10,000 grant to make some repairs on the facade.

The building is on N. Market Street. It’s the old Nace’s Pharmacy building.

The Lisbon Landmark Foundation took advantage of a new program started by the Land Bank.

“Potentially looking for some assistance with this, so we thought it was a great opportunity to put this within our rehab financing program,” said Haedan Panezott, with the Land Bank.

“It’s going to fit the area and it’s going to be a little more sturdy. A lot of little things are going to get done with this money,” said Barb Decort, with the Lisbon Landmark Foundation.

With the $10,000 grant, the Lisbon Landmark Foundation needs about another $40,000 to put the project into motion.