COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Land Bank has started its latest round of demolitions in the county.

According to the Morning Journal, 12 properties will be demolished — seven in East Liverpool, two in Wellsville, two in Summitville and one in Salem.

Over the years, the Columbiana County Land Bank has demolished more than 200 blighted properties throughout the county.

