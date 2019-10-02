Lakeview teachers have strategy for hot days in stuffy school

Air conditioning doesn't flow through the entire building, but teachers and students have a way of staying cool

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, students across the Valley were sweating because the heat didn’t stop schools without air conditioning from holding class.

Lakeview High School is one of them but there are some air-conditioned areas in the building.

“In the morning, I can open my windows and let in a cool breeze, and it doesn’t affect the learning environment for students,” said Laura Wood, an English teacher. “However, as the day moves on, it does get a little warmer.”

Teachers said when their classrooms get warm and stuffy, they move to those cooler areas to finish class.

Wood moves her class to the air-conditioned library.

“By the end of the day, we get over a hundred kids. About a hundred kids are in here with their teachers because it does get hot in the building,” said Andria Morningstar-Gray, the librarian.

Morningstar-Gray said it’s usually the beginning and end of the school year when teachers have to deal with warm classrooms.

Superintendent Velina Taylor said hot days are not a problem. They have an alternative.

“What they tend to do, especially for teachers on the second floor because it heats up a little more than the first floor, they tend to cycle people into those air-conditioned places. The cafeteria is air-conditioned, it’s a big place. The media center is air-conditioned, it’s a big place.”

Taylor said classes have been in session for about eight weeks now and heat has never been a problem.

“It’s when there are hot days in a row and it doesn’t cool off at night that it gets a lot more uncomfortable. But when we have cool nights like we did last night, the building cools off quite a bit so it takes a while for it to heat back up.”

Taylor said it’s when students are out of classes that the heat is at its peak, so they aren’t really affected by it.