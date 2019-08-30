First News on FOX: Morning Edition

Lakeview student facing charges following threat

The 15-year-old student is facing panic and harassment charges

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A 15-year-old Lakeview High School student is facing charges following a threat investigation.

Cortland Police Chief David Morris said the teen is facing charges of inducing panic and telecommunications harassment.

The charges surround a threat through electronic media, Morris said.

Lakeview officials learned of the threat and alerted the school’s resource officer, and the student was removed from the school.

“School officials did a great job and worked diligently to ensure the safety of the students, staff and community,” Morris said.

Morris said the student was taken the Trumbull County Juvenile Detention Center.

