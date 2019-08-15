Lakeview schools lead Valley in early school start

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview Local Schools started class Thursday. It’s the earliest start day for the district, and the first public school to begin classes in the Valley.

New superintendent Velina Jo Taylor said the school calendar was set before she took office but says the move was to sync up start times and allow more time for state testing.

“They were trying to give our teachers more time to instruct the students before they take state tests in the spring,” Taylor said.

The spring testing window for English language arts is open from March 23 to April 24 and from March 30 to May 8 for math, science and social studies.

You can find a list of other school start times here.