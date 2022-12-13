CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lakeview High School teacher is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

According to Superintendent Velina Taylor, the district was made aware last week of an inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher.

The matter was turned over to Cortland police, but legal charges were not pursued at the request of the student involved, according to Taylor.

The investigation is now an internal, administrative one to determine if any school policy was violated.

Taylor did not name the teacher nor the gender of the teacher or student.