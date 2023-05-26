MILTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Nearly everyone has a place they want to be this Memorial Day weekend. It could be in your yard, near the water or even in the woods. One of those places is Lake Milton, where people can enjoy activities from boating and swimming to places like Castaway Craig’s Pub & Grille and Halliday’s Winery. Evening anchor Lindsey Watson takes us on a trip around Lake Milton.

One of the biggest attractions for Lake Milton is boating and swimming, but be sure to stay safe when doing both.

“If you’re coming out to boat with us this weekend, we’d ask you to just follow all the laws. The big one is life jacket wear. Make sure you have enough life jackets for everybody that’s on board. Make sure they’re the proper size and fit once you come out here on the water, that’s a big one with us,” said ODNR Officer Stephanie Uber. “Make sure that you’re swimming in the right areas. We do have the beach over at Craig Beach for you to swim in. If you’re on your boat, make sure that you’re in one of our designated boat swim areas.”

Speaking of Craig Beach, Castaway Craig’s Pub & Grille is a popular spot that people enjoy. Diane Olenik, a volunteer with the Lake Milton Association, explains what else Lake Milton has to offer.

“This is officially the kickoff of the season. So all the neighbors are getting their boats in. The docks that were quiet a couple months ago are now full of family members that will be here this weekend. So Lake Milton has golf courses, we have bike riding clubs, we have ski clubs, we have a beautiful Lake Milton brewery. Just about everything has popped up on this beautiful lake and there’s so much to do for everybody of every age,” Olenik said. “It’s time to jump off the end of the dock! Just do it, just jump in. It’s going to be gorgeous!”

Another great spot at Lake Milton is Halliday’s Winery, which has a lot lined up for this Memorial Day weekend.

On Friday from 6-9 p.m., local singer Jim Gill will be performing. On Saturday, The Beach House Band will also play from 6-9 p.m. On Sunday, there will be a Boats and Brunch event from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., followed by the winery’s first Jeep Jam of the season, which starts at 3 p.m.

“Jeep Jam is a little bit like a car show except that we’re all for Jeep Wranglers. It’s a ton of fun. Every month they do a different fundraiser and this month is for the Trumbull County AWL,” said Halliday’s Winery manager Jessica Lerch.

Then on Monday, the winery is open from noon to 6 p.m. with live music from Mark Hoffman from 3-6 p.m.

So whether you’re into wining and dining or being out on the water, Lake Milton is the place to be this Memorial Day weekend!