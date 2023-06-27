COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Division of State Fire Marshal announced new Fire Prevention Bureau Chief Anita Metheny, of Lake Milton, in a recent swearing-in ceremony on the Reynoldsburg campus, making her the first female to hold the title.

Ohio Department of Commerce Director Sherry Maxfield and State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon were on hand for the ceremony as Metheny took her Oath of Office to “support the constitution of the United States and Ohio and to faithfully discharge her duties.”

“Anita’s appointment as the new bureau chief is a testament to her exceptional leadership skills and unwavering dedication to public safety,” Reardon said. “I have full confidence she will lead our bureau towards even greater achievements in safeguarding Ohioans.”

Metheny has an associate’s degree in fire science and a bachelor’s in fire and emergency management, both from Kaplan University. She served in the fire service since 1990 as a volunteer, most recently at Craig Beach Volunteer Fire Department, where she serves as fire chief. At the State Fire Marshal, she has served as the fire prevention bureau’s assistant chief since 2017.

“I’m excited to move forward with the talented and driven staff in the Fire Prevention Bureau,” Metheny said. “We are committed to sharing critical information to Ohio’s Fire Service to reduce loss of life and property throughout the state.”

Metheny becomes the first female chief in the history of the State Fire Marshal’s Fire Prevention Bureau.