WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Parole has been denied for a man convicted of the 1976 shooting death of a tavern owner in Lake Milton.

The Ohio Adult Parole Authority has extended Gary Allen Betz, 69, scheduling his next parole hearing for November 2025, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Betz was convicted of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery in the death of Ron Goche at the Riviera Inn.

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins said he was pleased with the decision. He said that Betz had been paroled twice before killing Goche and robbing him of $138. Watinks called the crime “one of the worst of the worst cold-blooded premeditated murders of a helpless person one person could envision.”

Betz was paroled in 2007 after serving 30 years for Goche’s death and got into more trouble by getting DUIs in 2008, 2010 and 2011. He was sent back to prison following those offenses, according to Watkins.

Records show that Betz was on parole for a breaking and entering conviction out of Columbiana County when he killed Goche.