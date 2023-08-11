LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lake Milton Women’s League is hosting its annual Arts and Crafts at the Beach show this weekend.

This is the sixth show. It’s happening Saturday, August 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Milton State Park at 2323 Grandview Road, Craig Beach.

At least 120 vendors from Ohio and Pennsylvania will bring their handmade creations. There will also be a kayak raffle.

Money raised will help fund projects at the township’s new gazebo.

“We plan on having a lot of functions there with the children and anybody that wants to come and use our gazebo,” Said Sue Lemon, art show creator.

The art on display ranges from paintings and ceramics to yard signs and jewelry.