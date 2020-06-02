Lake Milton man reports robbery in Warren, says robbers hit him with sledgehammer

The victim reported that his attackers accused him of stealing and then asked if he wanted drugs

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lake Milton man reported that he was hit in the face with a sledgehammer during a robbery in Warren.

Police were called to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Austintown, where the 36-year-old man went Monday afternoon for his injuries.

The man told police that he was dropping off a pool ladder that he sold to a person living in the 1400 block of Front St. SW when it happened. He said before he got there, the man he arranged the sale with told him that he wasn’t home and that the money for the pool ladder was in the mailbox, and that he should drop it off.

The victim said he didn’t feel comfortable with that so he arranged to meet the man later, but he said while he was in the area, he was having car troubles.

He said while he was looking at the car, three unknown men walked up to him and accused him of stealing catalytic converters in the area. He said he told them he wasn’t stealing and that they then asked him if he wanted drugs and if he could identify some pills for them.

According to a police report, the victim went on to say that one of the men grabbed a sword out of his vehicle and offered to buy it. He said he told them the sword wasn’t for sale at which time the men accused him of recording them on the phone he was holding.

He said this led to a fight with two of the men, one of which hit him in the head with a metal object. He said as he was trying to drive away, the men opened the back hatch of his vehicle, stealing tools. He reported that one of the men hit him with a sledgehammer that had been in the car, and one man shattered the window of the car he was driving.

The man told police that $2,000 worth of tools were taken, but $10,000 to $15,000 in cash he had in the car wasn’t taken. He said he was taking that to a contractor.