Lake Milton man pleads guilty to raping children

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Lake Milton pleaded guilty to child rape charges in court Wednesday.

He could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

David Davidson, 67, was indicted last December on seven counts of rape and gross sexual imposition.

Prosecutors say he repeatedly assaulted several young female relatives over a period of years.

In court Wednesday afternoon, the mother of two victims said the mention of the defendant’s name causes fear.

“I literally hold my breath. I scan each one of my kids’ faces, and without doubt, every time my daughter, she just has terror in her eyes and she runs to me, and she just wants to be held because just hearing his name scares her that bad,” the woman said.

Davidson won’t be eligible for parole for at least 10 years.

If he is ever released, he’ll have to report to the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.