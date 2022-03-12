POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lake Club in Poland is holding a job fair Tuesday, March 22 for various positions.
The business is looking for those who take pride in their work and are looking for a “positive and energetic work environment.”
The Lake Club is hiring for the following positions:
- Bag room associates
- Bartenders
- Cooks
- Banquet servers
- Banquet setup
- Dishwashers
- Golf course maintenance
- Golf course — starter/ranger
- Landscaping and horticulture
- Lifeguards
- Locker room attendants
- Pool attendants/concessions
- Pool servers
- Servers
- Server assistants
The job fair is from noon to 6 p.m. March 22 at 1140 Paulin Rd. in Poland.
For more information, go to thelakeclubohio.com, or call 330-549-3996.