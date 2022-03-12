POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lake Club in Poland is holding a job fair Tuesday, March 22 for various positions.

The business is looking for those who take pride in their work and are looking for a “positive and energetic work environment.”

The Lake Club is hiring for the following positions:

  • Bag room associates
  • Bartenders
  • Cooks
  • Banquet servers
  • Banquet setup
  • Dishwashers
  • Golf course maintenance
  • Golf course — starter/ranger
  • Landscaping and horticulture
  • Lifeguards
  • Locker room attendants
  • Pool attendants/concessions
  • Pool servers
  • Servers
  • Server assistants

The job fair is from noon to 6 p.m. March 22 at 1140 Paulin Rd. in Poland.

For more information, go to thelakeclubohio.com, or call 330-549-3996.