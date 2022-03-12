POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lake Club in Poland is holding a job fair Tuesday, March 22 for various positions.

The business is looking for those who take pride in their work and are looking for a “positive and energetic work environment.”

The Lake Club is hiring for the following positions:

Bag room associates

Bartenders

Cooks

Banquet servers

Banquet setup

Dishwashers

Golf course maintenance

Golf course — starter/ranger

Landscaping and horticulture

Lifeguards

Locker room attendants

Pool attendants/concessions

Pool servers

Servers

Server assistants

The job fair is from noon to 6 p.m. March 22 at 1140 Paulin Rd. in Poland.

For more information, go to thelakeclubohio.com, or call 330-549-3996.