LaFrance Cleaners offering free cleaning for anyone unemployed with a job interview

They are relying on the honor system but will check to make sure the free cleaning is for business attire

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Are you looking for a job and need your interview outfit cleaned? LaFrance Cleaners has it covered.

The dry cleaner is offering a free outfit cleaning to anyone who is unemployed and needs to look their best for an interview.

Owner Stephen Weiss says they are relying on the honor system but will check to make sure the free cleaning is for business attire.

He hopes this free cleaning will be able to help anyone struggling.

“The last 10 or so months with the COVID has been a challenge, to say the least, for a lot of people and a lot of people are having a hard time. So we figured it’s one way that we can help people in our community,” he said.

Weiss tells us they have had this program going on for years, at least since the recession in 2008. He says the program really never went away but they began advertising the free cleaning when the pandemic hit.

They have two locations, one in Boardman and in Youngstown.