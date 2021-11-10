Ladybugs or Asian Lady Beetles?: What to know

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W. Va. (WKBN)- The Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County in West Virginia addressed the dangers of Asian Lady Beetles in a post on their Facebook page.



The group stated that these beetles look like ladybugs but that they produce chemicals that are toxic. The group says that if your pet eats one, if can embed in their mouth and can cause chemicals burns.

Unlike ladybugs, they say that the beetles do try to get inside your home. According to the Ohio State University, the species was recognized in Ohio in early 1993 when many were congregating in homes and buildings.

Asian beetles and ladybugs are similar in color but an Asian beetle will have a black “M” marking in the spot where the head meets the wings. Ladybugs have a round or oval shape while Asian beetles are usually longer.

According to Better Homes and Gardens, if a pet swallows an Asian beetle, it could irritate the pet’s gastrointestinal tract and in extreme cases could be fatal.