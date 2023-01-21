SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – On Saturday, the Lady Scouts organization is hosting a one-year anniversary celebration at Muscarella’s Cafe Italia in Sharpsville.

The group gained a lot of traction last year during its first ever “food fight” which collected more than three tons of food last year for the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County.

The women on the board shared they were proud of the success they saw in the first year, but are looking towards the future.

“When we have an idea, we set our sights high and so far we’ve met all of our goals. So, we have big ideas for 2023,” said marketing director Brittany Sammartino.

They also held several social events, all to raise money for other organizations in the Shenango Valley.

“Working with local charities to meet their needs is one of the things I am looking forward to the most. But, also continuing to cultivate relationships among women and learn new skills,” said president Cara Papay.

The Lady Scouts are a unique organization. Their tagline is, “Be social. Do good”.

Board members compared their group an adult version of Girl Scouts, though they are not affiliated with the organization.

Members are able to collect “patches” for a variety of things like learning new skills, fundraising events and more .

Lady Scouts strive to achieve two things: giving back and having fun.

Organizers say they are always ready to welcome more women to join. Members are asked to fill out an application online, though everyone is officially a member after paying the annual $25 dues.

Organizers say the money helps pay for things needed to hold events.

Right now, the Lady Scouts are in the process of becoming an official non-profit, 501(c)3, in Pennsylvania.

Their next open meeting will be at Webb Winery on February 7 at 6 p.m. All members and non-members interested in learning more are welcome to attend.