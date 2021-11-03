Lack of inventory causes recent drop in new car sales in Valley compared to last year

(WKBN) – There was a big drop last month in the sales of new cars around Youngstown compared with October of last year.

The Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers Association, which provides us with the numbers, attributes the drop to a lack of inventory.

Around Youngstown, 1,769 new vehicles were sold in October compared with over 3,000 at this time last year. That’s a drop of 1,321 or 43 percent.

Year-to-date sales are up with 522 more vehicles sold this year compared with last year. But remember, last year, dealers were shut down for a couple of months because of COVID-19.

Used car sales are down slightly. There were 2,173 sold last month, which is down 55 from a year ago.

For the year, used car sales are also up. There were 23,307 sold so far this year, which is up 2,246 from last year.