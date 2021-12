WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Library, located at 444 Mahoning Ave. NW, closed early on Wednesday due to having no heat in the building.

All other Warren-Trumbull County Public Library locations will remain open during regular hours.

A list of locations and their hours can be found on the library system website at www.wtcpl.org.

Library administrators anticipate that the Warren Library reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday.