YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the Youngstown branches of The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is closed until further notice.

The Brownlee Woods Library at 4010 Sheridan Rd. is temporarily closed starting Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The library says there is a lack of heating in the building but the issue is being taken care of.

The public will be notified once the building can safely reopen.