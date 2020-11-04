LaBrae Schools reports student tested positive for COVID-19 after teacher’s positive test

The district is protecting the identities of both, but announced the news to be transparent

School Classsroom Desks

Credit: Glasshouse Images/The Image Bank/Getty Images

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The LaBrae School District reported a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes shortly after news that a teacher working in the schools also tested positive.

The district is protecting the identities of both, but announced the news to be transparent with the school community so families can make well-informed decisions.

LaBrae Schools said they’ll continue following all COVID-19 safety protocols.

