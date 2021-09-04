Labor Day celebrations already underway in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s Labor Day Weekend and the community is already celebrating.

Earlier Saturday, Youngstown nonprofit Safe Zones held a free Labor Day festival.

It was held on Brooklyn Avenue and featured music, games, food and vendors.

This is the second year Safe Zones has hosted the event. They plan to hold more in the future.

“We want to make a big curb on violence. We want to let everyone know that Youngstown is more than just violence — we’re peaceful,” said event organizer Leonard Carter.

The event also featured a meet and greet with members of Youngstown’s movie “Grimy” which was released on Amazon Prime.