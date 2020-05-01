KSU May 4 program goes online with virtual candlelight vigil

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State University is carrying out its May 4 Commemoration online, including a virtual candlelight vigil.
The online virtual program honors students who died on May 4, 1970, when the National Guard fired on students during an anti-war protest on campus, killing four students and wounding nine others.
One of the victims, Sandra Scheuer, was born and raised in Boardman.
At noon on May 4, an online video will be released on the commemoration website. People are also encouraged to participate in a virtual candlelight vigil.
Participation in the vigil includes three steps:
1. POST – Between now and Monday, May 4, 2020, post a photo of a lit candle, or of you holding a lit candle, to either your Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account. If you can’t take a photo, feel free to use the image supplied on the right side of this page. (Right click and “Save Image” to your computer).
2. TAG – Be sure to tag your post with #KentStateMay4.
3. SHARE – After you upload your photo, share your post and encourage your family and friends to participate
The online program will include a variety of videos, exhibits and learning resources. Actress Tina Fey and her husband, Kent State alumnus Jeff Richmond, are lending their voices and talents to a newly recorded version of “May 4th Voices,” the play by David Hassler, Kent State’s director of the Wick Poetry Center.
The virtual commemoration culminates the yearlong observance of the 50th anniversary of the shootings.
In March, Kent State canceled its weekend full of programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.