Kraynak’s in Hermitage opens Christmas display with safety measures in place

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Christmas has arrived early at Kraynak’s in Hermitage. The store opened up its display last week.

There are a few new restrictions this year due to the pandemic. The standard 6 feet apart and mask-wearing will be enforced.

They are doing this to try to help everyone enjoy the Christmas display while being safe.

“We had so many comments already that this is something we need. We need something positive. This is something that families have enjoyed over the years and they look forward to doing it this year as well, just with a little more caution,” said general manager Dan Zippie.

The store encourages people to come during the week to help keep customers spaced out.

