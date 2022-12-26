LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The slicer was busy again Monday at Kravitz Deli.

Swiss cheese was being cut to prepare for Tuesday’s reopening of Kravitz. It was closed six weeks ago, when a grease fire burned the kitchen.

“It’s about time we get back to running the Reubens,” said Patty Rydarowicz.

“Everybody’s ready to be back to work, and I’m ready to reopen a little bit,” said owner Matt Rydarowicz.

Kravitz will only have take-out on Tuesday. It’s not yet ready to handle in-store dining. But you’ll be able to find macaroni and potato salad, along with bagels, Kiffles and Kravitz’s most famous items.

“You can get the Reuben. You can get a turkey Rueben, if you want. We’re going to have turkey. We’re going to have pastrami,” Matt said.

The little cups of 1000 Island dressing were also being prepared for the Reuben sandwiches.

There are just a couple of sandwiches that Kravitz won’t have. The store still has a way to go inside. The equipment is there; it just needs to be installed.

“Our contractors are still working on putting the hoods in and everything where the fire was,” said Matt.

“Everything happens for a reason. We freshened up in here. We did some remodeling. We put our touches on,” Patty said.

The work will take another week or so, and then possibly another week for all of the inspections before it can fully reopen.

But Kravitz is taking a big step Tuesday, reopening for carryout between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Matt Rydarowicz paid his employees while the store has been closed and even gave them vacation pay. He says when Kravitz fully reopens, they’ll begin selling French fries, an item that he promised when he took over the deli in April.