Kravitz Deli raises hundreds of dollars for OH WOW! during National Deli Month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kravitz Deli announced Wednesday that $500 was raised for OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology during its National Deli Month celebration last month.

During August, 5% of proceeds from all bagels sold in the deli were set aside to raise money for the children’s museum in downtown Youngstown.

“OH WOW! offers a fun, educational experience for children and parents alike so we are always interested in supporting their efforts,” said Jack Kravitz, president of Kravitz Delicatessen. “I particularly enjoy the annual adult-only night, so I get to try everything out myself. Too bad this was not available when my children were young.”

Kravitz Deli supported the museum’s Science of Brewing fundraiser by creating the OH WOW! Reuben. Fifty percent of proceeds from the sandwich went to OH WOW! as well.

“OH WOW!’s Science of Brewing signature event was able to move forward, as a Home Edition, thanks to the efforts of Ellie Platt, Kravitz Deli, our many sponsors and collaborative partners, and this year’s ticket holders,” said Suzanne Barbati, president and executive director of OH WOW! “It was a fun night of educational demonstrations, delicious micro-brews, wine and mead. The dollars raised remain in our local community, helping OH WOW! to become a museum “beyond our walls.”

Kravitz said the deli will also raise money for OH WOW! on National Sandwich Day, which is Nov. 3.

