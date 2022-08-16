WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The field is set for the election showdown to fill an open judgeship in Trumbull County.

As reported on Friday — Trumbull County Democrats chose Cynthia Rice to be on the ballot. She has served on the 11th District Court of Appeals since 2003.

The Republican party chose Sarah Kovoor as its candidate for the Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. She is a local attorney.

The winner will serve the remainder of Peter Kontos’ term through 2026.

Gov. Mike DeWine will still appoint a judge to serve until the November election.