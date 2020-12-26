Komara Jewelers family excited over reimbursement deal after Christmas Day’s snowfall

Anyone who purchased any new jewelry between those dates would be reimbursed in full if if snowed four or more inches on Christmas Day

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – If you shop with this Canfield Jewelry store, you may receive a reimbursement soon. The Komara family with Komara Jewelers made a special deal with customers going into Christmas.

“It was his idea originally, 12 years ago, that if it snowed four or more inches on Christmas Day, you would get your money back, and look at this. It’s actually going to happen,” said Rob Komara of Komara Jewelers.

In an effort to spread positivity during this holiday season, Komara Jewelers in Canfield held a promotion from November 30 through December 17.

Anyone who purchased any new jewelry between those dates would be reimbursed in full if it snowed four or more inches on Christmas Day.

This year, the Valley had more than five inches of snow on Christmas.

“All of our customers during that period had to sign a contract. You had to either opt in or opt out, and we have their phone number and email, so as soon as we get confirmation from the insurance company, we will notify you on how to disburse the money,” said Brianna Komara Pridon from the jewelry store.

According to the Komara family, the contest consisted of over 500 customers.

So, on top of spreading holiday cheer, the Komaras wanted to give back to the community that’s given so much to them.

“It’s going to be very nice to help out all of our customers, and it’s going to be a blast to give the money away to everyone that was in the contest,” Rob said.

But even with this incentive in mind, the family says they were shocked that it actually snowed as much as it did on Christmas.

“We always knew it was possible, but this was a record breaking snow for Christmas. The last time we had four inches was 2002,” Rob said.

“We hoped, wished and dreamt, but as we all know, we hit record breaking snow yesterday. Never in our lives and history did we get that much snow,” Brianna said.

“This is just the icing on the cake for 2020,” Rob said. “We’re just truly amazed and blessed and so excited it actually happened.”