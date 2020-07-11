‘Know Your Rights’ event held in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Warren on Saturday, community members hosted a “Know Your Rights” event to provide people with legal information regarding self-defense.

Some of the issues discussed were about proper legal representation, whether people should carry a weapon on them and the financial costs you could face if your self-defense case is brought into court.

Organizers say that they want to help the community understand the process.

“We’re just trying to get all the information out there for everyone to be safe, but if you have to not be safe, if you have to draw your weapon, you have protection,” said Charlotte Walker Cloyd, an organizer.

Organizers also discussed human trafficking in the area, saying that it is a community issue that people should be more aware of.

The event will be held every other Saturday at 2051 Niles Road in Warren.