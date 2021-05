CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Knauf Road closure will be extended further into June.

The road is closed between Leffingwell Road and Western Reserve Road for culvert repair/replacement.

The original closure was set to end by June 4 but has now been extended to June 11, 2021.

The detour route is as listed as Leffingwell Road to Route 62 and finally to Western Reserve Road.