Kitchen fire damages Lake Milton pizzeria

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) -The Milton Township Fire Department responded to a call about a fire around 10:30 this morning.

The fire was at Gionino’s Pizzeria right by the Lake Milton State Park.

The fire department responded to a commercial fire alarm.

According to the fire chief, the fire started in the kitchen.

The grease fryers were on fire when they arrived on scene. However, they were able to extinguish the fire so it didn’t spread to other parts of the building.

The fire chief said the building has substantial smoke damage and that there was no one injured.