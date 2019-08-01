Kinsman Twp. flood victims still unable to move back home

Almost two weeks ago, the dam holding back Kinsman Lake broke, destroying a road that led to the homes of 55 people

KINSMAN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Around a hundred people showed up to a meeting Wednesday night in Kinsman Township for an update on what’s happening with getting a dam and road fixed after severe flooding almost two weeks ago. But no one had an answer to that question.

On the morning of July 20, five to six inches of rain fell and the dam holding back Kinsman Lake broke, sending a torrent of rain downstream.

The breach forced 55 people from their homes along Lakeview Drive — many of whom haven’t been back since the flood.

The discussion Wednesday focused on getting people into their homes to clean up and how their wells may be contaminated.

Township leaders mapped out a plan to help residents get to their homes safely, but only on a temporary basis.

Many are still feeling the effects of life away from home.

“I do not have any idea of when we can possibly get back,” Frankie Morse said. “It was really devastating for people.”

Kinsman Township does have a way for residents affected by the flooding to get rid of trash and spoiled food.

“On Friday from noon to 8, we are getting ATVs, and we’re accessing the farmers’ lands and getting into the Lakelands on the Golf Drive area,” Trustee Linda Miller said.

The county is also concerned about the well water for those affected by the flooding.

“We’re strongly recommending the individuals of the affected area — their wells first flushed out, disinfected and then tested to ensure that there is no chloroform bacteria in those wells,” said Trumbull County Health Commissioner Frank Migliozzi.

Township leaders want to stress the temporary access this weekend does not mean it’s necessarily safe to move back in full-time.

“Until that main road goes back, it is a precarious situation,” Miller said.

There’s no word on when life will get back to normal as the township is still waiting on state and federal money to fix the damaged road.