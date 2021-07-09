Kinsman replaces final bridge 2 years after severe storm damage

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s taken two years, but the damage caused by torrential rains in northern Trumbull County in 2019 has been repaired.

Friday morning, the final bridge to be replaced in Kinsman was reopened to traffic.

Engineer Randy Smith says more than a dozen roads, bridges and culverts, as well as the Lakelands Dam, were damaged or washed out entirely the morning of July 20 when a storm tumbled through the area, stranding some neighborhoods.

A plaque by the Kinsman Pymatuning Road Bridge reads, “This bridge stands as a testament to the fortitude and strength of the citizens and elected officials of the Township of Kinsman. Completion of this structure is the final step in making this community whole again.”

