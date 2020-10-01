Kinsman police chief signs off for last time after over 40 years in law enforcement

Chief Leroy Long spent the majority of his years in law enforcement serving the residents of Kinsman Township

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Long-time public servant and pioneer in community policing Leroy Long has officially retired.

Wednesday marked his last day on the force at the Kinsman Township Police Department, a place he has worked for 31 years.

Two men who have worked with Chief Long tell us he can’t be replaced.

Chief Long spent the majority of his more than 40 years in law enforcement serving the residents of Kinsman Township — he has been police chief since 1993.

“You could knock on any door in Kinsman Township and somebody would have a story of how Chief Long helped them in one way or another,” said Kinsman Township Trustee Greg Leonhard.

Leonhard said Chief Long was a pioneer in community policing and a man who was dedicated to the township. Following the storm that washed away the causeway in 2019, Leonhard said Chief Long patrolled the lakelands overnight, giving the residents who lived there peace of mind.

“I can’t give him enough credit because he, to me, is Superman,” Leonhard said.

But, Leonhard said he has left the department in good hands. Sgt. Shawn Rentz will be sworn in as the township’s new police chief later this month. Rentz started his career in Kinsman under Chief Long in 2002. He came back to the department two years ago after working in Bazetta full-time for 12 years.

“You can’t replace a Leroy Long. His shoes cannot be filled. I can only strive to continue what he has started,” Rentz said.

