KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Charges have been filed against a Kinsman man Friday after deputies said he held a woman against her will inside a house and beat her Thursday night.

Shawn Hunkus, 37, is facing charges of kidnapping, domestic violence and disrupting public service.

According to an incident report, a woman called deputies from a neighbor’s house after she was able to get away from Hunkus.

The woman told deputies that Hunkus ransacked her house, punched and kicked her and took her cell phone so she couldn’t call police. She said Hunkus held her against her will for about two hours and that he would not even let her leave the room to use the bathroom.

Hunkus left the house and police did not immediately locate him, according to an incident report.

Deputies said the victim was bleeding and had apparent injuries to her throat and bruising on her leg.

A warrant was issued for Hunkus’ arrest. Charges were filed in Trumbull County Eastern District Court.