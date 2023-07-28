KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County girl will be showing her lamb at the Sale of Champions next Sunday after placing second out of more than 600 entries at the state fair.

Avery Rice, 14, an incoming freshman at Badger High School, won Junior Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb on Wednesday.

“It’s pretty crazy, because I’ve always dreamed about stuff like this, and now I’m actually living it, so it’s pretty crazy,” Rice told Ohio Ag Net and Ohio’s Country Journal.

She showed her 130-pound sheep named Seven. Seven will be sold during the Sale of Champions on Aug. 6.

It’s Rice’s first time showing lambs at the state fair and only her second year showing sheep.

“The late nights in the barn is what really makes all of this stuff count,” Rice Ohio Ag Net and Ohio’s Country Journal.

Rice gives thanks to her coach, her parents and everyone who’s helped her get to the state fair.