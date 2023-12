KINSMAN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Kinsman Police are asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for damaging the Veterans Memorial in the Square.

Police say the damage was caused by someone driving through the square.

Courtesy of: Kinsman Township Police

Pieces of a Burgundy Chrysler vehicle were left at the scene. Police say the vehicle will have severe front-end damage.

You are asked to contact Kinsman Police if you know anything. Police are offering a $100 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.