KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Kinsman man faces three felonious assault charges after reportedly kicking a police officer in the stomach and spitting in the face of an EMT worker, according to a police report.

Police were dispatched to the Kinsman Dollar General just before 4 p.m. Friday for the report of a man passing out.

There, police found Jordan Aulizio, 37, who had just gotten out of jail Sunday.

Police say Aulizio was not making sense and his pupils were dilated. Police found Aulizio also had a warrant out for his arrest.

When Aulizio heard about his warrant, he took off through backyards until police caught up to and arrested him, according to the Kinsman police report.

The report states that Aulizio started fighting and kicked an officer in the stomach. The paramedic tried to administer naloxone, but Aulizio said he was not overdosing.

Reports say Aulizio also kicked the paramedic and spit in the paramedic’s face.

Police took Aulizio to the hospital. He was charged with three counts of felonious assault, one count of felony escape, one count of obstructing official business and one count of resisting arrest.

Aulizio is set to appear in court Thursday.