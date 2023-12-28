KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kinsman Fire Chief Cory Vankanegan has been placed on administrative leave until various investigations involving him are complete, Kinsman Township Trustees announced.

The decision, they said, is the result of a July incident outside Dollar General in which Vankanegan is accused of assaulting a man and forcing the overdose reversal drug Narcan on him during an arrest.

That man, Jordan Aulizio, filed a $4.5 million federal lawsuit against Vankanegan earlier this month.

Aulizio was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury in August on two counts of assault, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“Chief Vankanegan has been a valuable asset to the Kinsman Community and for this we are asking for patience while this process plays out,” trustees said in a letter to residents.

Assistant Chief Chad Thompson will act as Chief until an interim chief is selected.

This is a developing story. Stay with WKBN for updates.