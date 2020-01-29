Kinsman man sentenced to prison for selling drugs

Investigators reported finding crystal methamphetamine during a search of Mullet's home in August

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Kinsman man was sentenced to prison for dealing drugs, according to the TAG Drug Task Force.

Ryan Mullett, 44, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, the press release from TAG states.

He received a four- to six-year prison sentence on the trafficking charge and a four-year sentence on the possession charge, with both sentences to run concurrently.

Mullett was indicted in August 2019 after a search of his home by members of the TAG Task Force. Investigators reported finding crystal methamphetamine.

Kinsman Township Police and members of the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted the TAG Drug Task Force on the investigation.