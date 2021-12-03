Kinsman man jumps from ambulance following arrest

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who is was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Warren jumped from an ambulance as he was being taken to the hospital.

According to a police report, officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash about 8:49 a.m. Thursday when the driver of a white van, who was involved in the crash at the intersection of Tod Avenue and West Market Street, abandoned the van at a nearby business and ran away.

The driver, later identified as Jordan Aulizio, 35, of Kinsman, was apprehended after a brief chase and struggle.

Aulizio was being transported to the hospital to be checked out for a previous collarbone injury when he broke free from his seat belt, jumped out of the ambulance on East Market Street and a brief foot chase ensued, the report stated.

Police caught Aulizio in a backyard of a home off of Eastland Avenue SE, and he was taken to St. Joseph Hospital.

He was later booked into the Trumbull County Jail on several charges including escape, hit-skip and traffic control lights. Arraignment on those charges is set for Dec. 6.

In addition, the van that Aulizio was driving was reported stolen by its owner, Caesar Aulizio, the owner of Aulizio Banquet Center. Caesar Aulizio said the van was parked in the banquet center parking lot Wednesday, but it was missing Thursday.