Kinsman leaders and crews give final update on flooding restoration project

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A meeting was held in Kinsman on Thursday, giving final updates to the public on the Kinsman Lake and Lakeview Drive restoration project.

Late July flooding washed away the only road out of the neighborhood, forcing many residents to use ATV’s and golf carts to get to their houses. Now, Kinsman is getting back into great shape.

During Thursday’s meeting, many of the residents affected by the flooding were relieved.

“We’re excited to be here tonight because that means that what they’ve been working on, we’re almost there. We’re almost ready to get back into our homes,” resident Marcie Campbell said.

Campbell lives on Lakeview Drive. She said the biggest challenge in the situation has been getting to and from home.

“There’s families back there, there’s seniors and young children and families with lots of kids, and just trying to come in and out unconventionally,” Campbell said.

However, she said there was an unexpected silver lining from the ordeal.

“There’s a lot of memories being built. We have new friendships. I’m getting to know my community and just through this, that’s been the highlight,” she said.

Todd Phillips, president of JET excavating, said his crew is on day 46 of the project.

“We installed new twin 96-inch culverts to drain the water that runs into the old lake, and we brought in 18,000 cubic yards of embankment to rebuild the roadway where it washed out,” said Phillips.

Phillips said despite all of this construction, the neighbors have been very supportive.

He said the road should be finished by the end of the month.

“So hopefully by Halloween, our kids will be able to trick-or-treaters,” said Campbell.