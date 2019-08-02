Kinsman community builds temporary walkway to area beyond destroyed road

At this point, there's still no word when that causeway can be rebuilt

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It could be months before everyone is back in their homes after the devastating flooding in Kinsman two weeks ago.

The only road in and out of the area was washed away. However, community members have come up with a solution.

A temporary footbridge has been placed over a creek and a path has been cleared through the brush as an access way.

One resident said his home was pretty much the way he left it two weekends ago when the causeway around the lake was washed away.

“It’s just like nothing ever happened. Not today, just like nothing ever happened. Everybody’s been fantastic,” said Ken Stafford of Kinsman.

At this point, there’s still no word when that causeway can be rebuilt. It’s the only way by road to get into those homes in the Lakelands area.

Until then, people will continue to have to this path.