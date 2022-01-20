KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the Kinsman American Legion Auxiliary are selling soup to raise money to make improvements to the building

The members sold out of soup at their take-out fundraiser on Thursday. They went through all 108 quarts of wedding, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef, chicken noodle soup and chili.

The money raised will be put toward finishing up their upstairs kitchen and installing a handicap-accessible ramp to the top floor.

“There are a lot of people out there with disabilities that can’t access our building because our building is on two separate floors. You either have to go to the basement or you have to go upstairs,” said volunteer Cathy Sielschott.

Volunteers are planning two more soup take-out events. They’ll take place on the third Thursday of February and March.

They hope to raise about $5,000 between all three soup fundraisers.