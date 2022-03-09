YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – United Way is helping get parents ready for Kindergarten.

With the help of the organization’s community partners, the United Way is providing Kindergarten Readiness backpacks. Each bag is filled with things families may need to help their child start their school years on the right track.

Kids entering kindergarten this year were only 3 to 4 years old when the pandemic started. United Way says that because of pandemic concerns, many parents decided not to send their children to preschool.

“With these kindergarten readiness bags, they really allow families to understand the importance of learning and what skills they’re going to be learning in kindergarten,” said Director of Learning Kielly Rapp.

This is the first step of United Way’s Success by 6 campaign. It promotes learning fundamental skills each student needs at an early age.

In the bags, there is an information packet for parents that help walk through the process of Kindergarten registration.

The bags are being handed out by United Way’s community partners to schools in Mahoning County. Check your local school for details.