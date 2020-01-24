Kindergarten boy raises money for other kids by making, selling bracelets

In just a couple of weeks, Maddox Collins has raised $1,500

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Maddox Collins is in kindergarten, but that has not stopped him from giving back to other children.

Thursday, Maddox was honored at the Girard School Board meeting for a project he has been working on to help others.

A few weeks ago, Maddox decided he wanted to start raising money to help other kids afford to play sports.

So, with the help of his parents, he began making and selling bracelets.

“My dad just cuts out string and ties a knot on the bottom, then we just put beads on them,” he said.

In just a couple of weeks, he has raised $1,500.

“Because I wanted to, for people to have food and to play stuff,” he said.

Some of the money will go toward the youth baseball association to help students with costs and some will go toward a food pantry to help hungry kids.

Maddox has a great passion for sports. He got the idea to raise money from a commercial he saw, and it just took off from there.

Now, he is making bracelets, necklaces and key chains and selling them for $2 a piece.

“He’s just a great kid, he always is encouraging the other kids, he sees the good in all of them, he likes to see them do good things, make good choices. He’s just an all around, well-rounded, really good little boy,” said Therese Meechan, Maddox’s teacher.

He says he enjoys making the bracelets and all the different color beads he gets to use.

Maddox will be selling more bracelets this Saturday at Prospect Elementary at a basketball tournament from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

To follow along with Maddox’s journey or to donate, you can visit his Facebook page, Beads to Play Baseball.